United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) to Issue Dividend of $0.22

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, February 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

United Bancshares Stock Down 0.8 %

UBOH opened at $20.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.46 and its 200 day moving average is $19.76. United Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $18.10 and a fifty-two week high of $35.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.52 million, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.44.

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. United Bancshares had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $11.30 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of United Bancshares

About United Bancshares

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United Bancshares stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Bancshares, Inc. ( NASDAQ:UBOH Get Rating ) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,742 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.91% of United Bancshares worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Union Bank Co It engages in banking and financial solutions and focuses on commercial banking industry. The firm offers checking, savings and money market, loans, credit cards, merchant services, treasury management, and online banking.

