Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.26-$1.33 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15 billion-$1.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.

Shares of UNIT stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $5.60. 2,706,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,430,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -62.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.27. Uniti Group has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $14.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is presently -666.59%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $9.00 to $7.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,061,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Uniti Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,073,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 164.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,786,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,891 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Uniti Group by 13.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,352,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 954.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,105,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

