Unity Software (NYSE:U) PT Raised to $45.00 at DA Davidson

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at DA Davidson from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 51.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.56.

Shares of U stock opened at $29.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41. Unity Software has a one year low of $21.22 and a one year high of $109.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 2.14.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 11,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $423,033.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 680,838 shares in the company, valued at $24,299,108.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $25,527.91. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 432,976 shares in the company, valued at $13,868,221.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 11,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $423,033.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 680,838 shares in the company, valued at $24,299,108.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,009 shares of company stock worth $1,599,997 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of U. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Unity Software by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Unity Software by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in Unity Software by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

