Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Increases Dividend to $0.35 Per Share

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Universal Display has increased its dividend payment by an average of 44.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Universal Display has a dividend payout ratio of 21.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Universal Display to earn $5.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.9%.

Shares of OLED traded up $7.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.44. 1,148,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,980. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.71. Universal Display has a 12-month low of $89.41 and a 12-month high of $176.41. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.48.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.97 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Universal Display will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLED. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 127.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 604.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OLED. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Universal Display from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Universal Display from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Universal Display from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.40.

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

