Universal Display Co. (OLED) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Universal Display has increased its dividend by an average of 44.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Universal Display has a dividend payout ratio of 21.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Universal Display to earn $5.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.9%.

OLED traded up $7.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,148,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,980. Universal Display has a 52 week low of $89.41 and a 52 week high of $176.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.71.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.97 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Universal Display will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OLED shares. Susquehanna raised shares of Universal Display from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $185.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 127.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 604.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

