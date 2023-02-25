Unizen Trading Down 22.7% Over Last Week (ZCX)

Unizen (ZCX) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 25th. Over the last seven days, Unizen has traded down 22.7% against the US dollar. Unizen has a total market capitalization of $20.96 million and $779,698.70 worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unizen token can currently be bought for $0.0823 or 0.00000355 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Unizen

Unizen was first traded on April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,977 tokens and its circulating supply is 254,790,427 tokens. The official website for Unizen is unizen.io. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Unizen is unizen-io.medium.com. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Unizen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

