Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

UPLD has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James downgraded Upland Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Truist Financial cut Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.89.

Upland Software Trading Down 31.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ UPLD traded down $2.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.02. 2,458,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.39. Upland Software has a 12-month low of $5.31 and a 12-month high of $20.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Trading of Upland Software

About Upland Software

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPLD. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Upland Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Upland Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Upland Software during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Upland Software by 99.4% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Upland Software by 307.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,906 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

Featured Articles

