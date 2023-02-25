Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.
UPLD has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James downgraded Upland Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Truist Financial cut Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.89.
Upland Software Trading Down 31.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ UPLD traded down $2.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.02. 2,458,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.39. Upland Software has a 12-month low of $5.31 and a 12-month high of $20.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.79.
About Upland Software
Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.
