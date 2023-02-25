Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.18.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VALE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vale from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Vale from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Vale stock opened at $16.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.22. Vale has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $21.29. The company has a market capitalization of $74.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3542 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 6.1%. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 2.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in Vale by 74.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vale by 255.7% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Vale by 277.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

