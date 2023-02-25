Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Stake Cut by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,465 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $32,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Valmont Industries by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $358,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of VMI stock traded up $12.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $310.84. The stock had a trading volume of 260,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,556. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $207.16 and a one year high of $353.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Valmont Industries from $385.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.00.

In other Valmont Industries news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 7,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.90, for a total value of $2,390,391.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,216,389.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

