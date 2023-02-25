Valneva’s (VALN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Valneva Stock Down 7.9 %

Valneva stock opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Valneva has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $40.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.66 and its 200 day moving average is $14.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VALN. General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Valneva in the third quarter worth about $3,768,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Valneva in the first quarter worth about $858,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Valneva by 85.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 15.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valneva

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.

