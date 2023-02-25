Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Raised by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,558 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.2% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 289,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Northland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 107,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 54,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.00. 9,836,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,224,325. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $49.06.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

