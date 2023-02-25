Velas Price Hits $0.0221 on Major Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Over the last week, Velas has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a market cap of $53.38 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00077351 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00055425 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000324 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00009842 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00026307 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003699 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,418,346,865 coins and its circulating supply is 2,418,346,862 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

