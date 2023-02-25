Venus USDC (vUSDC) Market Capitalization Hits $104.54 Million

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. One Venus USDC token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges. Venus USDC has a market cap of $104.54 million and $2,520.08 worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Venus USDC has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Venus USDC Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. The official website for Venus USDC is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Venus USDC is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Buying and Selling Venus USDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02190778 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus USDC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus USDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

