Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Vericel from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Vericel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vericel has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.00.

NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $30.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.69. Vericel has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $43.97.

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $52.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.95 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 10.17% and a negative return on equity of 9.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vericel will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vericel news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 39,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $1,083,517.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,066 shares in the company, valued at $4,261,200.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCEL. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vericel by 83.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after buying an additional 47,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 459,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,556,000 after acquiring an additional 9,289 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 600.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,301 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 1st quarter worth $589,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 9,717 shares in the last quarter.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

