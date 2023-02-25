Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires 10,577 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,577 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW opened at $232.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $253.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $170.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.07.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

