Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires 137,493 Shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNA)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNA – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 437,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,493 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 8.74% of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I worth $4,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the first quarter worth approximately $4,915,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the first quarter worth $749,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at $5,088,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the first quarter worth about $395,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,836,000.

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VHNA opened at $10.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.19. Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $10.85.

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Profile

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant business. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

