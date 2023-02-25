Verition Fund Management LLC Buys 7,660 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,660 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $4,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 65.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Atb Cap Markets raised Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.75.

Waste Connections Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $134.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.52 and its 200 day moving average is $136.59. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.50 and a 52 week high of $148.20.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 11.59%. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

