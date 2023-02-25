Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 4,315 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,315 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FMC by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 99,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,482,000 after buying an additional 38,621 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $304,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 338,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,789,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

FMC Stock Performance

FMC opened at $128.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.69. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $98.24 and a 1 year high of $140.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87.

FMC Dividend Announcement

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.05. FMC had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on FMC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Loop Capital raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.17.

Insider Activity at FMC

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total value of $66,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,588.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About FMC



FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

