Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) Director Philip Liang Purchases 12,500 Shares of Stock

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) Director Philip Liang purchased 12,500 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $35,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 251,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,820.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Philip Liang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 13th, Philip Liang bought 15,700 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $48,984.00.

On Friday, February 10th, Philip Liang bought 60,480 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $185,068.80.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Philip Liang bought 79,009 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $240,977.45.

On Monday, February 6th, Philip Liang bought 26,811 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $81,773.55.

Vicarious Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RBOT opened at $2.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day moving average is $3.24. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $6.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.64 million, a P/E ratio of 93.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vicarious Surgical ( NYSE:RBOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBOT. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 541.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12,527 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the second quarter worth about $46,000. 42.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vicarious Surgical

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

