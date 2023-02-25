Viridium Pacific Group (CVE:VIR) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Viridium Pacific Group Ltd (CVE:VIR – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.38. Approximately 26,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 92,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

Viridium Pacific Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.52 million and a P/E ratio of -2.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.38.

Viridium Pacific Group Company Profile

Viridium Pacific Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, possession, and selling of medical cannabis in Canada. It is also involved in the contract manufacturing of cannabis oil capsules. The company provides its products for adult use, and wellness and therapeutic daily use.

