Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,954,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 57,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,568,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,207,000 after acquiring an additional 330,900 shares during the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 199,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,691,000 after acquiring an additional 74,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Datadog by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,267,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,064,000 after acquiring an additional 122,708 shares during the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on DDOG. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Datadog in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Datadog from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Datadog in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Datadog Price Performance

In other Datadog news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $214,411.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 149,252 shares in the company, valued at $11,138,676.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $214,411.99. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 149,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,138,676.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 13,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $1,028,476.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,991 shares in the company, valued at $18,134,418.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 441,162 shares of company stock valued at $33,240,688 over the last ninety days. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $76.67 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.34 and a 12-month high of $166.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.39.

Datadog Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.