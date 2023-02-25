Visionary Wealth Advisors Acquires 3,990 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 83.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KRE. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 149,812.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,635,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,950 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,377,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,003,000 after purchasing an additional 338,942 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $84,199,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,210,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 559,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter.

KRE opened at $61.68 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $56.09 and a 1 year high of $74.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.01.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

