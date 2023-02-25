Visionary Wealth Advisors Buys 1,395 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.94 and a 200-day moving average of $39.66. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $48.41. The company has a market cap of $69.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

