Visionary Wealth Advisors Decreases Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Visionary Wealth Advisors reduced its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,116 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 43,070 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allstate Corp raised its position in Ford Motor by 38.7% during the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 167,711 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 46,765 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,674,663 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,957,000 after buying an additional 83,896 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 12.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 256,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 28,863 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.7% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 19,793 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on F. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Tudor Pickering cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.53.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F stock opened at $11.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.53 and a 200 day moving average of $13.33. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $18.25.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently -117.65%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

