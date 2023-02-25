Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $322,000 Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Visionary Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,434 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Micron Technology were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 59,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of MU stock opened at $58.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.34. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $94.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.27.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 8.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $1,485,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $2,914,190. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MU. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.07.

Micron Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Articles

