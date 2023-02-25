Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 222 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 292.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.80.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $321.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $349.39 and a 200-day moving average of $340.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $243.73 and a 12-month high of $384.44. The firm has a market cap of $305.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,089 shares of company stock worth $20,027,381. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

