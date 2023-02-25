Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 224 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Visionary Wealth Advisors cut its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 289.7% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,555,206.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Caterpillar news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,646.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,555,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,519,893. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $236.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $121.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $266.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $247.07 and its 200 day moving average is $217.60.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.33.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.