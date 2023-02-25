Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 84 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lessened its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Adobe were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 858 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 1,158 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.0% during the second quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 785 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Adobe from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. William Blair started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.37.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $320.54 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $479.21. The stock has a market cap of $146.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $352.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $343.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.78. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at $4,997,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading

