Visionary Wealth Advisors Takes Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 76.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 49.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 238.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter.

SLY stock opened at $88.77 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $75.12 and a one year high of $96.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.01.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

