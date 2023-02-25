Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Trading 13.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.63 or 0.00015732 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $98.78 million and approximately $6.26 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00010347 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00032893 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00042375 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00022560 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.06 or 0.00216736 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,098.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

PYR is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.62604084 USD and is down -3.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $10,668,959.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

