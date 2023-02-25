Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Wabash National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Wabash National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $17.00 to $27.50 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Wabash National from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.30.

Wabash National Price Performance

Wabash National stock opened at $26.26 on Tuesday. Wabash National has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. Wabash National had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The business had revenue of $657.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wabash National will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.10%.

Insider Activity at Wabash National

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 39,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $912,797.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,710,404.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 60,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $1,691,651.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,961,142.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 39,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $912,797.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,710,404.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wabash National by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,206,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,262,000 after purchasing an additional 712,620 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the first quarter worth about $6,132,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the fourth quarter worth about $7,654,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wabash National by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 598,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,517,000 after purchasing an additional 306,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the first quarter worth about $3,702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

