WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. City State Bank increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 6,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.78.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $91.02 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.82 and a twelve month high of $108.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.96%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

