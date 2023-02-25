Wells Fargo & Company Increases AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Price Target to $132.00

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $121.00 to $132.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ATR. StockNews.com lowered shares of AptarGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $122.33.

AptarGroup Price Performance

ATR opened at $114.77 on Tuesday. AptarGroup has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $122.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.63.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $795.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. AptarGroup’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AptarGroup will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 42.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $172,005.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,024 shares in the company, valued at $461,432.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 64,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $7,362,422.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,177.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $172,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,432.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $432,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,280,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 215,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,269,000 after buying an additional 6,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,563,000. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage.

Featured Articles

