Westerly Capital Management LLC Has $4.98 Million Stake in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Westerly Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. IAC comprises about 4.5% of Westerly Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Westerly Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IAC were worth $4,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in IAC by 46.8% during the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Metavasi Capital LP lifted its stake in IAC by 16.4% in the third quarter. Metavasi Capital LP now owns 149,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,260,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in IAC by 46.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 111,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after buying an additional 35,019 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IAC by 17.3% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 719,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,830,000 after buying an additional 106,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in IAC in the third quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAC stock traded down $1.69 on Friday, reaching $51.07. 686,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,172. IAC Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.52 and a 52 week high of $117.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.99.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IAC. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of IAC from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of IAC from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of IAC from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of IAC in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of IAC from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.13.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

