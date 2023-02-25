Westerly Capital Management LLC Makes New $522,000 Investment in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Westerly Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 285,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000. Westerly Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Ceragon Networks as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRNT. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Ceragon Networks by 8,127.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 16,254 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Ceragon Networks by 30.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,029 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 31.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,621 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 16,127 shares in the last quarter. 28.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ceragon Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRNT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.84. 113,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,365. Ceragon Networks Ltd. has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $2.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average is $2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.06 million, a P/E ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ceragon Networks Profile

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRNT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price objective on shares of Ceragon Networks in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. is engaged in the provision of wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions. Its products include IP-50, IP-20, IP-20 Assured, Pointlink Stabilized Platforms, and Network & Service Management. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

