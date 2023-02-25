Wolfe Research Reiterates Outperform Rating for Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX)

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $105.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $100.00. Wolfe Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.58% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Wix.com from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Wix.com from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.13.

Shares of WIX stock opened at $89.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.43. Wix.com has a one year low of $53.12 and a one year high of $111.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Wix.com by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Wix.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

