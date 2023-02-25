Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. In the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Everscale has a total market cap of $176.50 million and approximately $84,457.71 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000444 BTC on major exchanges.

About Wrapped Everscale

Wrapped Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,076,460,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,736,620,643 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,076,412,449 with 1,736,573,093 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.10829514 USD and is up 0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $191,011.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

