Wrapped TRON (WTRX) Hits Market Cap of $6.95 Billion

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Wrapped TRON has a total market capitalization of $6.95 billion and $2.10 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One Wrapped TRON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0684 or 0.00000295 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 45.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $96.40 or 0.00416676 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,518.14 or 0.28173950 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000176 BTC.

About Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The official website for Wrapped TRON is tron.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wrapped TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.06854127 USD and is down -1.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $1,699,026.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

