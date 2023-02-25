Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Shares Sold by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 291,005 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Xerox worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Xerox by 20.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 560,997 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,315,000 after purchasing an additional 94,090 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Xerox during the first quarter worth approximately $604,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Xerox by 14.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Xerox by 24.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Xerox by 12.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on XRX shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on Xerox from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet raised Xerox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $13.00.

In other Xerox news, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:XRX traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.28. 774,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,249,368. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Xerox Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.70.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.35. Xerox had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Xerox’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46.08%.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

