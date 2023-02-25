Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Shares Sold by Bluefin Capital Management LLC

Bluefin Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 278,031 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AUY. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yamana Gold in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Yamana Gold in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Yamana Gold in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Yamana Gold in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 297.4% in the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 12,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 9,718 shares during the period. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.10 to C$8.05 in a report on Friday, January 13th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Shares of AUY stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Yamana Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.13.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

