Zacks Investment Management Has $21.05 Million Stock Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 289,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,365 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management owned approximately 0.21% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $21,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,910,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,120,000 after acquiring an additional 13,928 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 619.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 76,098 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,400,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,941,000 after acquiring an additional 152,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $91,104.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,314,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 1,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $128,408.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,875,455.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $91,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,984 shares in the company, valued at $13,314,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,482 shares of company stock worth $1,637,601. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Down 0.1 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BJ traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.47. The stock had a trading volume of 965,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,758. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.46. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.45 and a 52 week high of $80.41.

BJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. MKM Partners increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.19.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Featured Stories

