Zacks Investment Management Increases Stock Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 62.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 111,925 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management owned about 0.10% of Pure Storage worth $7,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,316,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $933,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,506 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 130.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,691,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,292,000 after purchasing an additional 958,570 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,971,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,965,000 after purchasing an additional 841,569 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,580,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,540,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,593,000 after purchasing an additional 642,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PSTG shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on Pure Storage to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna raised their target price on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Pure Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.94.

In other news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $748,993.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 480,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,011,286.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 9,930 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $270,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,731.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $748,993.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 480,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,011,286.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,170 shares of company stock worth $1,605,075. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PSTG traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,635,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,473,649. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 702.25, a PEG ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.91. Pure Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $36.71.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $676.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.84 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 0.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

