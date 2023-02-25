Zacks Investment Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Zacks Investment Management trimmed its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned approximately 0.05% of Ameriprise Financial worth $14,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 120.3% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.69, for a total transaction of $3,992,524.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,654,134.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 39,343 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.08, for a total value of $13,851,883.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,312,824.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,483 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.69, for a total value of $3,992,524.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,654,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,738 shares of company stock worth $26,606,004 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMP. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Argus raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.18.

NYSE AMP traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $339.79. 363,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.99 and a 12 month high of $357.46. The stock has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.21.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.59. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 22.27%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

