Zacks Investment Management Reduces Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Zacks Investment Management decreased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,003 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $15,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 8.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 281 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 753 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on T-Mobile US to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,593,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,803,868. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.91 and a 12 month high of $154.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total transaction of $510,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,962 shares in the company, valued at $19,108,665.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $1,623,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,202 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,425,311.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,881 shares of company stock worth $2,918,035 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Articles

