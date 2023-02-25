Zacks Investment Management Reduces Stock Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Zacks Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management owned about 0.08% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $6,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 106.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 436.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $89.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Up 0.4 %

In related news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WAL stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,662. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $54.86 and a 12-month high of $94.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.43.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.67. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $701.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.85%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

