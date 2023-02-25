Zacks Investment Management Sells 1,283 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Zacks Investment Management trimmed its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,990 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $15,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 576.9% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,569,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,172,503. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 579.29, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $222.15.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Salesforce from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Salesforce from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.86.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $68,148.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,819 shares in the company, valued at $8,062,518.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,193 shares of company stock valued at $2,777,899 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

