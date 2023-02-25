Zacks Investment Management Sells 1,421 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Zacks Investment Management reduced its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,987 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $9,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 66.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 212.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 4,828.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on EME. DA Davidson upped their target price on EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on EMCOR Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE:EME traded up $3.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.52. 576,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.64 and a 1-year high of $169.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.13.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 3.67%. EMCOR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.34%.

In other EMCOR Group news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total value of $374,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,961,638.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

