Zacks Investment Management Sells 167,380 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Zacks Investment Management lessened its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 167,380 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned 0.07% of Marathon Oil worth $10,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091,570 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904,140 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 3,527.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,735,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,158 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 173.0% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,794,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,020 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 521.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,861,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on MRO shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Shares of MRO traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.59. 10,079,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,897,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.23. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $19.42 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.40.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 44.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.71%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

