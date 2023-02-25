Zacks Investment Management Sells 5,507 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Zacks Investment Management lowered its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,546 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 5,507 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $19,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of American Express by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 2,754 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 1.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 3.5% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 0.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $174.25. 1,667,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,013,611. The company has a market cap of $129.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.20. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $195.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.27 and its 200-day moving average is $154.44.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.14%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

