Zacks Investment Management Trims Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Zacks Investment Management trimmed its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Assurant were worth $12,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Assurant by 11.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Assurant alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $199.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Assurant in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Assurant from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Assurant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Assurant presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.75.

Assurant Price Performance

Assurant Dividend Announcement

AIZ stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.98. 293,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,080. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.21. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $194.12. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.68, for a total value of $69,132.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,881 shares in the company, valued at $774,410.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Assurant

(Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc is a global provider of lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect major consumer purchases. It operates through the following segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Corporate and Other. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services, and credit protection and other insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.